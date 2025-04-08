LeBron James ‘honoured’ to be first male athlete with Ken doll in his likeness

US basketball player LeBron James has said it is “an honour” to have the first Ken doll of a professional athlete be made in his likeness.

Toy company Mattel is releasing the new figure, known as the LeBron James Kenbassador doll, ahead of Ken’s 65th anniversary next year.

The new Ken doll was created to celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers forward as a “role model” for young people.

Mattel has collaborated with the LeBron James Family Foundation, a charity founded by the NBA player to provide educational support for families from his hometown of Akron in Ohio.

The new Ken doll was created to celebrate LeBron James as a ‘role model’ for young people (Mattel/PA)

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what is possible through hard work and dedication,” the basketball player said.

“Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honour.

“It’s an opportunity to recognise the powerful impact of role models who instil confidence, inspire dreams and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

The doll will feature James’s well-known thick beard and he will be dressed in a royal blue varsity jacket donning his initials, a patch with the number 23 to represent his jersey number and a patch in the shape of Ohio state to honour his hometown.

It will also feature blue and white Nike trainers, a black top that reads “We are family” and a wristband reading “I promise” – both of which are in reference to his charity – and various accessories such as Beats headphones, a black cap, sunglasses and a gold watch.

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, described Ken as “Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter”.

“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” she said.

The new Ken doll of LeBron James will be released ahead of Ken’s 65th anniversary next year (Mattel/PA)

Michele Campbell added the new Ken figure is “more than a doll” as Mattel aims to celebrate male role models.

She said: “For the LeBron James Family Foundation and the families we serve, this is so much more than a doll. It represents the reality that a kid from anywhere can make a difference.

“We are incredibly honoured to partner with Barbie to continue inspiring the next generation and to celebrate LeBron’s unwavering commitment to his community by giving back through the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll.”

The signature Lebron James Kenbassadors doll will be available to buy online from April 14.