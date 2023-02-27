A Lithuanian tourist board is trolling the entire UK with hilarious new advert

Been to the supermarket recently? You may have noticed that the UK is short of fruit and veg at the moment.

Shelves have been looking a little bare recently, with retailers warning that shortages could last for weeks as bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe were named as the causes of a low supply of tomatoes.

As ever, Brexit has been a point of contention out of all this.

There’s been disagreement over whether the shortages have been compounded by Brexit. The Best for Britain campaign group said while Brexit was not responsible for the adverse conditions currently hitting crops, it had impacted supply chains over the past few years – some have pointed out that shelves in supermarkets in the rest of Europe are full compared to the UK, though.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile, Therese Coffey recently told the Commons today that government officials expect food shortages “will last about another two to four weeks” and urged that the UK should “cherish the specialisms” and eat turnips instead.

The situation is less than ideal for people in the UK, and now Lithuania's tourist board has put the boot in by trolling the entire country.

The Official Tourism Development Agency of the City of Vilnius, Lithuania, has taken a swipe at the current problems in a new ad.

Posting on Twitter, the board posted a picture of a tomato with the caption: “Fancy more than three tomatoes? Come to Vilnius.”





Brutal.

Coffey recently piped up with a useful solution for the supermarket food shortages - eating turnips.

The Defra secretary told MPs that the UK should “cherish the specialisms”, amid produce shortages adding: “A lot of people would be eating turnips right now rather than thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes and similar, but I’m conscious that consumers want a year-round choice and that is what our supermarkets, food producers and growers around the world try to satisfy.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.