Keir Starmer actually made a good point on the state of UK politics

Keir Starmer is being praised online for a comment he made about division within the Tory party, and how it's actually stemmed from 12 years of their decisions while in charge.

The leader of the opposition appeared on BBC News, where he was answering viewer's questions.

"Their main argument seems to be that the state of the country is so awful, after 12 years of a Conservative government, that only they should be Prime Minister... it's astonishing," he scoffed, adding they were fighting like 'cats in a sack'.

