Rylan Clark shares hysterical footage battling with a snake in his house

Rylan Clark was faced with an unwanted guest when a grass snake made its way into his home on Friday night.

The terrified presenter yelled at the camera as the chilled reptile slithered around.

"There is a f****** snake in my house. What do you do? What do you do?", he shouted. "I think I’m gonna die."

Panicking, he then asks fans if he should call the police or 'put it in an envelope, leaving viewers of his antics in hysterics.

