Could we see Jake Paul and Conor McGregor fight in 2025?

Boxing fans around the world are constantly on the lookout for the next big fight – and after 2024 gave us the highs of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, we could be seeing another major bout in 2025.

A fight has been rumoured between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul for some time, and according to a report from ESPN Mexico’s Salvador Rodriguez, it’s ‘on the table’ for 2025.

Fans can expect the bout in “July, August, or September,” according to Rodriguez.





Earlier this month, McGregor revealed he had accepted an offer to fight Logan in an exhibition boxing match in India.

After McGregor made that announcement, Paul responded by writing on social media: "Now it all makes sense why Conor Mcgregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us. As we told them privately & I’m now saying it publicly.

"The only way we’re willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing / mma fight is if Dana White / UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions. Conor is washed. Needs the Paul’s. Logan by however he wants."









Jake Paul has been pursuing a fight against McGregor for around four years, and the pair have clashed publicly since then on social media.

McGregor made his name as one of the most successful UFC fighters, before switching to boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Paul took on boxing legend Tyson on 15 November. It was the first-ever combat sport to be live-streamed on Netflix but drew criticism because the fight failed to live up to the huge amount of hype that preceded it.

Paul was declared the winner by unanimous decision, but it didn’t stop him from drawing criticism for taking on a fighter who is 31 years older than him.

Speaking to Boxing Scene , Paul spoke out on people taking issue with the fight, saying: "What do I care that people have to say about anything that I do? If anyone in my life has something to say, then they’ll text me. If you don’t have my number, then I don’t give a f*** about you."

