Conor McGregor 'confirms' he will fight Logan Paul in India

UFC fighter Conor McGregor looks set to take on Logan Paul in a boxing bout that will see the Irish fighter and YouTuber-turned-wrestler each earn $250 million.

The fight will take place in Mumbai, India and will see some record-breaking payouts for the fighters, making it one of the most lucrative combat events in history.

It is reported the fight between McGregor and Paul will be hosted by Indian royalty, the Ambani family. It will be held at the 33,000-capacity Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The match-up will feature as part of the country’s “Visit India” tourism campaign, drawing potentially millions of eyes onto the country through the event and possibly thousands of visitors to watch it in person.

In a post on X / Twitter, McGregor appeared to confirm reports of the match-up after he quoted a post about it along with an Indian flag and a love heart emoji.

In 2017, McGregor was involved in the second most-viewed boxing event in history when he took on Floyd Mayweather and was defeated. The match had 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and generated around $396 million in revenue.

Meanwhile, Paul has participated in a number of boxing matches at varying levels and events.

News of the fight comes amid speculation that McGregor may fight Logan Paul’s brother, Jake, who recently defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson.

