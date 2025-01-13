Heidi Montag’s 2010 album tops charts for first time after she loses home to LA fires

The fires across Los Angeles have devastated the lives of over 130,000 people, who have now been displaced from their homes and been separated from beloved pets.

Devastation has been felt particularly in the Pacific Palisades area, where over 1,000 buildings have been completely burnt out, including the homes of a number of celebrities.

Two of the high-profile faces who are now facing homelessness are stars of The Hills, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who have been documenting their week as they watched their home burn.

While the couple managed to escape with their children unscathed, they've since been back to visit the remains of their home, with very few items left recognisable - including a cooking pot, and the skeleton of a washing machine.

Heidi Montag

When they fled, they only took minimal items with them, with the reality stars admitting they have "two pairs of jeans and two shirts" left.

While Pratt has been trying to turn the situation into a laughing matter through the pain, Montag has filmed herself in floods of tears a number of times, reminding fans of the bleak reality of their situation.

However, wholesome fans aren't willing to see the couple's lives ruined by the disaster, and have instead, taken action.

Pratt asked his social media followers to stream Superficial, Montag’s one and only album from 2010, to help raise some money for them to re-build.





I love you all so much, thank you! 🫶🏻 #SuperficialAnniversary pic.twitter.com/hStyrhKB7q

— Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) January 12, 2025





While the album reportedly only sold 1,000 copies in its first week of release 15 years ago, fans have now streamed it all the way to the top of the charts in solidarity.

“Thank you so much to everyone, No. 1 on iTunes charts, oh my gosh,” Montag said in a video posted on social media.

“Thank you for the overwhelming love and support of my music and really rallying behind us in this devastating time and making it such a blessing. Thank you for helping support us, helping build us back up, helping to encourage us, give us that hope and faith and excitement in such a dark, dark time.”

Pratt added in a further statement: “The only thing that’s really keeping me going and feeling so much hope and positivity and like something good is going to come out of the worst thing that ever happened in the history of my life on earth, is everyone here on this app.”

While Montag has overtaken the likes of Chappell Roan in the pop charts, she currently sits at number two in the overall charts, which fans are now hastily working to make number one by Thursday (16 January).

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.