Man arrested for throwing cash at delighted crowd

A man has been arrested for dressing up in a costume from the TV show Money Heist and throwing cash at a gleeful crowd.

The suspect visited two shopping centres to throw money at onlookers on top of his dad’s car. He donned a red boiler suit and Salvador Dali mask to mimic the crooks in the hit Netflix series.

However, after he was nicked by the cops, the man said the cash was fake notes and that he carried out the stunt to gain more followers because he is an Instagram influencer.

The man, named by the police as Ajay Sharma, 28, visited two shopping malls in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on 1 October.

After footage of the stunt went viral on social media, cops launched an investigation to identify the prankster. Police spokesperson Gyan Chandra Yadav said Sharma is a resident of the city’s Pratap Nagar area.

He added: “An initial investigation indicates that the man’s intention was to recreate a scene from the Money Heist series.

“He claimed that the notes were fake.

“When the video went viral, police launched an investigation to determine his whereabouts.

“We identified the vehicle registration number from the video and subsequently summoned the accused.

“On Tuesday (3 October), we arrested him.”

The police spokesperson added: “He took his father’s car to reach the malls. He claimed that the currency he threw was not real, but ‘toy notes’.”

Yadav said the suspect has been booked for violating the Motor Vehicle Act and disturbing the peace. The investigation is ongoing.

Money Heist - which won Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards - ran on Netflix from 2017 to 2021.

