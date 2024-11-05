Michael Jordan speaks out against fake Donald Trump endorsement that went viral

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has spoken out after a fake endorsement of Donald Trump went viral.

Today, millions of Americans head to the polls to vote in the 2024 US Presidential election . In the hotly contested race, some celebrities have been giving their endorsements, with Kamala Harris garnering support from the likes of Beyonce , Arnold Schwarzenegger and Taylor Swift , while Trump has seen support from Elon Musk and Hulk Hogan .

Basketball star Michael Jordan has had to put the record straight after a fake post that claimed he was endorsing Donald Trump went viral.

In a statement shared with The Independent, a representative confirmed that Jordan has not publicly endorsed either presidential candidate.

“There is absolutely no truth to the claim that Michael Jordan has made an endorsement in the presidential election,” they said.

It comes after a post on X/Twitter falsely claimed that Jordan had become “the latest to endorse Donald Trump for President”. The tweet in question now has a community note confirming Jordan has not endorsed anyone, but the post remains up.

While six-time NBA champion Jordan has not made an endorsement in the upcoming election, fellow basketball star LeBron James has.

In a social media post, James shared a video of the racist remarks made during Trump’s rally and wrote: “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

The video ended with the words: “Hate takes us back.”

