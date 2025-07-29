Every celebrity that's spoken out as 'worst-case scenario' of famine unfolds in Gaza

More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed during the 21-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry on Tuesday (29 July).

The ministry, which operates under the Hamas-run government, reported that the death toll has risen to 60,034, with an additional 145,870 people wounded since Hamas’ attack on 7 October 2023.

Israel initiated its military response following the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and the capture of 251 hostages.

Israel’s military operations have destroyed extensive parts of Gaza, forced nearly 90 per cent of the population to flee their homes, and created a severe humanitarian crisis, with experts warning that famine is on the horizon.

In the 24 hours leading up to late Tuesday morning, at least 112 people were killed in Gaza, including 22 who lost their lives while attempting to access aid, according to the ministry.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has raised alarms about “widespread death” in Gaza, warning that a worst-case famine scenario is unfolding after "access to food and other essential items and services plummeted to unprecedented levels".

"Latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City," it adds.

Conditions have sharply deteriorated, with rising reports of deaths linked to hunger and severe acute malnutrition — especially among children under five — worsened by what the IPC describes as Israel’s increasingly restrictive blockade.

Which celebrities have spoken out on Palestine?

Although some public figures began raising awareness – sharing support resources, and showing solidarity with Palestine – very early on, a growing number of celebrities have more recently started using their platforms to speak out and take action.

Billie Eilish

Instagram









Florence Pugh

Instagram

Florence Pugh shared a post highlighting "forced starvation" in Gaza.





Ms Rachel









Lewis Hamilton

Instagram

Lewis Hamilton acknowledged there was "no justification" for what was happening in Gaza.





Kim Petras

Instagram









Jenna Ortega

Instagram

Jenna Ortega posted devastating images depicting the reality of starving children.

Gigi Hadid

Instagram









Ariana Grande

Instagram

Ariana Grande encouraged fans to write to their local MP.

Olivia Rodrigo

Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo said she had "no words" to describe the devastation, and offered fans a link to donate to good causes.

SZA

Instagram

For those wanting to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza, consider donating to a trusted organisation, including the British Red Cross and UNICEF.

You can also write to your MP and urge them to act.

