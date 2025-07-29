Classic Xbox 360 and PS3 game could be getting remake and release soon

A classic Xbox 360 and PS3 game could soon be getting remastered and released, according to a report.

Plants vs Zombies is a series with the original title and its sequels being tower defence games where players have to strategically place plants to defend against a zombie invasion.



The original game released in 2009 and proved to be a huge hit, so much so that there have been a number of spin-offs and two further mainline games.

And now it's claimed by Dealabs, a website renowned for correct leaks, that a remaster of the original could release soon.

A remaster has previously been speculated, as a trademark for Plants vs Zombies Reloaded in Brazil was spotted back in March earlier this year.

But now Dealabs claims developers at PopCap, now owned by Electronic Arts (EA), want to call it Replanted instead of Reloaded.

The report also claims the game will release on 23 October for €19.99 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed.

