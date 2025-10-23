Who is Nadeen Ayoub – the first Miss Palestine competing in Miss Universe contest

Nadeen Ayoub is making history as the first Palestinian woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

More than just a beauty queen, she is a passionate advocate for wellness, education, and women’s empowerment, using her platform to represent her homeland and inspire change on the global stage.

Who is Nadeen Ayoub?

Nadeen Ayoub is a 27-year-old Palestinian model, wellness advocate, and educator who grew up mostly in Palestine, but also partly in the United States and Canada. She is currently based between Dubai and Ramallah in the West Bank.

With a diploma in literature and psychology, along with certifications in health and nutrition, Nadeen returned to Palestine to work as a women’s wellness coach, nutrition counsellor and psychology teacher.

In 2022, she made history as the first Palestinian woman to compete in the Miss Earth pageant, where she finished among the top five finalists.

Now, Nadeen is preparing to represent Palestine at the 74th Miss Universe pageant.

Beyond pageantry, Nadeen founded the Olive Green Academy and the Sayidat Falasteen Foundation – initiatives centred on sustainability, education, and women’s empowerment.

Through her initiative, Sayidat Falasteen Foundation, Nadeen hopes to show the world that beyond the headlines and the suffering, Palestinians have so much beauty, culture and knowledge to give to the world and deserve to dream and share their innovations.

Through her social media platform, Sayidat Falasteen and Miss Palestine Organisation, she shares the stories of women and children.

In an emotional statement, Nadeen shared: "As Palestine endures heartbreak—especially in Gaza—I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering—we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us."

Who has sponsored Nadeen Ayoub?

Nadeen Ayoub has secured a sponsorship with global beauty brand Huda Beauty ahead of her participation in the Miss Universe pageant. The partnership highlights the alignment between Nadeen’s advocacy for empowerment and representation and the brand’s long-standing commitment to inclusivity and self-expression.

Founded by beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan, Huda Beauty has grown from a Dubai-based start-up into one of the world’s most influential cosmetics brands. By partnering with Nadeen, the company continues its mission to support women who use their platforms to drive positive change and challenge traditional beauty standards.

The announcement shared on social media was met with a flood of praise, with one writing: "We’re so proud to see our Miss Palestine shining in collaboration with Huda Beauty, an inspiring representation of Palestinian elegance and empowerment."

Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad wrote: "2 beautiessss."

Nadeen herself also commented on the post, writing: "So happy and proud that you're with me on this journey."

Founder Huda Kattan has long been a vocal advocate for Palestine.

In 2023, she posted a video on TikTok in which she expressed her willingness to “risk [the] entire business” by remaining vocal. “I am willing to risk… everything that I have on that, in search of the truth and justice,” Kattan declared.

More recently, Huda Beauty partnered with Palestinian musician Saint Levant to launch a new shade of its Faux Filler Jelly Lip Oil. Proceeds from this collaboration were donated to organisations dedicated to supporting Palestinian agriculture and preserving cultural heritage.





When is Miss Universe 2025?

The contest is set to take place on Friday 21 November in Bangkok, Thailand. Nadeen will compete among more than 130 contestants from around the world.





