Donald Trump has made a truly bizarre claim about what European leaders call him and people aren’t buying it.

Whether its boastful claims about his alleged successes or wild figures conjured up to make him look good , Trump is no stranger to being his own cheerleader.

But, perhaps one of his most bizarre claims yet came when he claimed to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday (25 August) that European leaders have nicknamed him “the president of Europe”.

“They [EU leaders] jokingly call me the president of Europe,” Trump claimed.

“They call me the president of Europe. Which is an honour. I like Europe. And I like those people. They’re good people. They’re great leaders.”

Trump’s claim comes not long after European leaders, including the UK’s PM Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, gathered at the White House to discuss Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

But, it seems no one believes they ever called him that.

One person argued: “Please. The closest title he’s ever earned here is ‘puppet’.”

Someone else argued: “No they don’t f***face. Americans don’t even call you president.”

Another asked: “What alternative timeline is this guy from?”

“Never once heard him called that. Now laughing stock on the other hand…,” one person pointed out.

After Zelensky’s August visit to the White House for talks was announced, many key European leaders made the decision to accompany him in a show of solidarity. The move was seen as particularly poignant given the shocking way the Ukrainian president was treated by Trump and vice-president JD Vance during his visit in February.

