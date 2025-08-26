Kamala Harris ’s comments about Donald Trump at her closing campaign rally have been proven right as the National Guard is ready to be deployed to Democratic-led cities across the country.

Harris and Trump went head-to-head in the 2024 presidential election that Trump ultimately won. But now, Harris’s prediction that Trump would use the country’s military against its own people appears to be coming true.

In remarks made at her closing campaign rally in October 2024, Harris warned: “Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls, quote, ‘the enemy from within’.

“America, this is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power.”

Now, political commentators have urged everyone who criticised her comments to feel “shame”.

Mehdi Hasan wrote on X/Twitter: “She was right. And the pundits who accused her of hyperbole should hang their heads in shame and offer profuse apologies to those of us who warned about what was coming.”

Another said: “Remember all those ‘fact checking’ articles that called this a lie for some reason.”

Someone else wrote: “I am not a Kamala Harris fan, but she nailed this one pretty well.”

“How right she was … but dismissed by most mainstream media at the time,” one person said.

One person shared a screenshot of an opinion piece calling Harris’s prediction a lie, and asked whether the publication was going to update it given recent events.

“Any updates on this @thehill????” they wrote.

