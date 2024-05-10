Woman arrested for 'grinding' New York and Dublin portal hours after it opened

A woman has been arrested in Dublin near the new art installation that connects Dublin to New York in real-time.

The futuristic "portal" created by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gyly became operational on Wednesday (May 8) and links the two cities which are over 3,000 miles apart.

Those interested can find the Irish side of the portal on O'Connell Street in the country's capital, while the New York side is located on Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street, next to the famed Flatiron Building.



There is a 24-hour livestream between the two locations, and since it was opened to the public many videos have been circulating where Irish people and New Yorkers have been interacting with one another via the virtual bridge

Since then, an arrest has already been made on the Irish side after a "drunk" woman was seen "grinding up" against the installation, and a viral video shows the woman being escorted away by two Gardai.

As the woman is taken away, New Yorkers on the other side of the portal watch on at the commotion.

In the comments section under the video posted on Instagram by irish_daily, the person who claimed to have filmed the footage gave further details on what happened.

"Hi (I’m the person who recorded the vid) basically she was there for about 20 mins very drunk and was slapping and grinding against the portal before guards stepped in, she wasn’t arrested, just taken away from it)."

Though Garda confirmed a woman in her 40s was arrested under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994, on North Earl Street, in Dublin 1 on Wednesday evening, Limerick Live reported.

A spokesperson for Gardai said: "She has since been charged in relation to this and is expected to appear before the CCJ District Court at a later date."

