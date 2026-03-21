Nicholas Brendon dies aged 54 as fans pay heartfelt tributes online

Nicholas Brendon, the American actor best known for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 54.

His family announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday night (20 March), confirming that Brendon died in his sleep from natural causes.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans," they wrote.

"He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create," the family continued. "Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was".



They thanked people for their "love and support," and asked for privacy "as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart".

The LA actor portrayed Xander Harris throughout the show’s seven-season run from 1997 to 2003, appearing as the loyal companion to Buffy Summers, who was brought to life by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar told her Instagram followers earlier this month that the proposed return of the show would no longer be moving forward.

Fans soon shared heartfelt condolences to Brendon's family, with many reflecting on the moments they had shared with him over the years.

"When I met him in KC at Planet Comicon, he came running out behind his little podium asking, 'Who wants husgsies?' Of course, I wanted hugsies. This one hits hard. He was truly loved by us all," one wrote.

Another shared: "I met him once at the Greater Philadelphia Comic-Con. He was so polite, friendly and welcoming to both me and my dying father. We talked about the Buffy show, specifically the musical episode. Which we all agreed was great."

A third penned: "This hits hard, as my husband was the propmaster on Buffy. He always said Nicholas was a solid dude. I loved it when we watched the double Xander episode, and he informed me that that was his twin, a sometimes crew member. He will be so missed."

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "There was a period of my youth where he was the guy I wanted to emulate. His witty charm connected with me in a way that helped me through my awkward phases. Really sorry for his family for their loss."

Rest in peace, Nicholas Brendon (1971-2026)

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