NFL star fined over $11,000 for wearing MAGA hat in post-game interview

An NFL player has been fined over $11,000 for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during a post-game interview.

Political tensions are running high in the US after Donald Trump won the US presidential election . Many people, including Trump's own niece, have expressed their disappointment in the result.

Meanwhile, for his supporters, including the San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, the result will have been cause for celebration.

Bosa was fined by the National Football League (NFL) for wearing a pro-Trump cap during a post-game televised interview he crashed in October.

In a clip shared online, Bosa could be seen intentionally coming into the camera shot where a teammate was being interviewed live on air and pointing to the white cap that had the words, “Make America Great Again” on it, before running off.

The incident was broadcast on NBC’s Sunday Night Football programme on 27 October and has led to the NFL issuing Bosa a fine for a rule violation.

According to AP , the football player was fined $11,255 for “violating the NFL uniform and equipment rules for wearing a hat that contained a personal message”.

Rules issued by the NFL stipulate, “throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

Prior to the fine being issued, Bosa admitted he was aware his actions could result in a fine.

Bosa said: “It was well worth it.”

