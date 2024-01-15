New daytime only nightclub co-created by Line of Duty star set to open

For those who want to enjoy a night out but aren't night owls and want to be tucked in bed at a decent time, then there is a new club that is opening during daytime hours only which could be up your street.

Named after the Bee Gees' classic Night Fever, Day Fever is described as "The daytime disco that doesn’t ruin your Sunday," as it offers an alternative to the usual nightclub opening hours of around 10pm to 3am.

Instead, the Day Fever club opens around between 2 to 3pm, with last entry at 4pm and the event ends at 8pm.

(So you can catch that last bus or train, and still watch your favourite weekend TV programmes too)

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and husband Jonny Owen are the creators behind the project where they hope Day Fever welcomes those over the age of 30.

“It’s a nightclub in the afternoon for people of a certain age,” 52-year-old Johnny explained to BBC News.

“I love meeting mates, having a few drinks, having a dance but also like getting a cheeky curry afterwards, not queuing hours for a taxi and being home early enough for Match of the Day – and then it also doesn’t ruin your Sunday either."

He continued: “For me now, it’s all about going out on a bit of an all-dayer – and I thought there’s a real market for people with a similar vibe.”

“It started in a classic way where everybody stood round the edge of the dance floor," Vicky said at Day Fever's first event last month at Sheffield City Hall.

“But me and mum were the first two up dancing and it didn’t take long before everybody followed – and it was completely packed.”

After a sold-out Sheffield launch in December last year, there are already sold-out events in Sheffield (again on Jan 20), Merthyr Tydfil (on March 23), and Nottingham (on March 30).

Meanwhile, there are still tickets available to buy for the London date (on Feb 10), as Vicky expressed her desire to bring Day Fever all over the country.

“We’d love to see it in different cities so everyone has access and we’re getting loads of messages on our social media asking us to bring it to them,” Vicky added.

“And having it on your doorstep, close to your home, is the whole point so you don’t have to make late-night trips on the train, we want to make sure it’s accessible to everybody.

She added: “We’ve got to be really fair about ticket prices because we appreciate the world in which we live in and people want to be able to come and have a great time so we’ve got to make it affordable to everybody.”

Tickets are priced between £13-£18.87, and for more information visit Day Fever's Instagram page.

