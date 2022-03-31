Incredible moment owl inspects weather monitoring camera

The incredible moment an owl came up to inspect a weather camera has been captured by the impressive tech.

Monitoring the weather in Great Falls, Montana, the team at KRTV say that they frequently get bugs as visitors to the equipment, but the owl is a first.

In what appears to be the dead of night, the owl comes right up to the camera before staring directly down the lens and moving its head to figure out how it works.

