Line of Duty's Martin Compston ran a marathon just to get to a pub

Line of Duty's Martin Compston has revealed he committed himself to doing an entire marathon - just so he could go and watch football at the pub.

The Celtic fan was in LA when he wanted to watch the derby match against Rangers, but as most of the roads were closed off for the marathon, the only way he could get to the pub was to compete in it.

His plan was to "run the marathon, get to the pub and watch the match in the middle and then run home.”

Genius.

