Odell Beckham Jr. responds to being named alongside Druski in Diddy lawsuit

American football star Odell Beckham Jr. has released an official response after being named, alongside Druski, in a Diddy lawsuit.

The NFL player’s name appeared in an amended sexual assault lawsuit against the rapper Diddy , whose real name is Sean Combs. Beckham Jr. is named alongside the comedian Druski , singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright, and Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs.

The 87-page complaint by Ashley Parham alleges that she was drugged, kidnapped and assaulted by a group of individuals in Orinda, California in 2018. Beckham Jr. is accused of being one of a group of men who “gang raped” her.

In a statement posted to his social media, Beckham Jr. responded to the allegations made against him.

“I have been informed of the allegations about me in a suit in CA. I really can’t even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations,” he said.

Beckham Jr. continued: “I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don’t think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I’m confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed.”

Druski has also denied the allegation against him, calling it a “fabricated lie” and “outlandish”.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” Druski wrote.

Diddy is currently awaiting trial on 5 May and has denied all allegations.

