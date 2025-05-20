Peppa Pig's baby sister has a name - and sparks hilarious reactions online

We've only just got over the Mummy Pig gender reveal that sent the internet into meltdown, but it was announced this morning (20 May), that Peppa Pig officially has a new baby sister - and her name has been shared.

Mummy Pig broke the internet in February when she revealed live on Good Morning Britain that she was pregnant with piglet number three, before an elaborate gender reveal was hosted at Battersea Power Station last month confirming that the new arrival would be a girl.

And this morning the animated family were back on TV to announced that at 5:34AM she gave birth to a little girl named Evie - named after Mummy Pig's aunt Evie.

Peppa Pig

What's more, Mummy Pig gave birth at the plush Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London (where all three of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children were born), setting her back a cool £6,000 per night.

"Understandably, Mummy Pig is resting but Daddy Pig has let us know he will be free to catch up next week for his first ever TV interview and another glimpse of the new baby", Good Morning Britain told viewers following the arrival.

The first photos of Evie have been seen with her sporting a yellow bow and the family's signature flushed cheeks - and naturally, the internet has a lot to say.





"Fast pregnancy all for it to be 1 day old for the next 15 years", one person wrote, alluding to the fact that Peppa and George seemingly haven't aged.





"I've been oddly invested in this", another joked.





Meanwhile, another drew comparisons to The Substance.













While someone else branded the UK a "joke" for even taking it so seriously in the first place...





Congratulations to Peppa and her family.

