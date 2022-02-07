PETA is urging people to boycott Jackass Forever, the newest release in the Jackass franchise due to alleged animal abuse.

In a public statement, PETA said the film had potentially violated California animal protection laws by provoking several animals into performing stunts leading the organization to push for a criminal investigation.

Some of the stunts questioned include goading a bull into hitting Johnny Knoxville, provoking a snake to bite Sean McInerney, endangering a tarantula, provoking honeybees into stinging Steve-O’s penis, and repeatedly hitting a scorpion so it would sting Rachel Wolfson.

“Jackass stunts are violent and vulgar, but if the talent is willing and the wounds are self-inflicted, that’s one thing—however, it’s quite another when animals are exploited, harassed, and harmed: That’s cruelty,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

The animal activist group sent Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Abourezk a letter requesting a formal investigation into the film's use of animals.

Jackass Forever is the fifth installment in the Jackass franchise and is already a massive success. The film has netted over $23.5 million in its opening week making it the #1 movie at the box office.

Whether or not an animal cruelty investigation happens, PETA is going to have to do a lot more to deter people from seeing the movie.





