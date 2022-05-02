Pete Davidson has said little about the ongoing turmoil between him and Kanye West, but now he's doing what he does best—using it as comedy material.

Davidson made jokes about his ongoing feud with West during his recent stand-up show. You might recall that his relationship with West took a dramatic turn when the Saturday Night Live star started a relationship with West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The comedian was part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival that took place in Los Angeles this weekend. More than one of his jokes was in reference to Kanye, Entertainment Tonight reports.

He poked fun at West’s continued attempts to win back Kim Kardashian, including the time he sent her a whole truck full of roses for Valentine's Day.

Davidson said: "Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?"

The plot of the 1993 Robin Williams movie sees a divorced dad hatch an elaborate plan to get access to his kids, by dressing as a woman and getting his ex to hire him as a nanny.

'Mrs Doubtfire' wins over the children and helps Daniel become a better parent.

Referencing the fact that West had previously claimed Davidson had AIDS, he said: “I had an AIDS scare this year,” before he joked that he had gone to get himself tested as West is "genius".

The 28-year-old started dating the reality TV star in November last year. West hasn't had the best reaction to the relationship with him repeatedly sharing posts on Instagram about Davidson and even violent images and clips that show Davidson being kidnapped as part of his new song "Eazy."

In the song, West raps: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” A video for the song shows a cartoon figure that looks very much like Davidson being killed.

