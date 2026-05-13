Pink Floyd rainbow prism effect coins launched by The Royal Mint

Commemorative coins celebrating Pink Floyd are being launched by The Royal Mint, celebrating the band’s enduring legacy.

The coin’s reverse design places the prism from Pink Floyd’s album The Dark Side Of The Moon at its heart, as a symbol of the band’s visionary approach to art, sound and experimentation.

A selection of coins will also feature a rainbow prism effect, bringing the design to life in colour.

Pink Floyd join David Bowie, George Michael, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury in being part of The Royal Mint’s “music legends” series.

The series has delivered nearly half a million coins to collectors and music fans in 108 countries around the world.

(Royal Mint/PA)

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “Pink Floyd are one of those truly rare bands whose music and imagery have transcended generations and the moment you see this coin, you know exactly who it celebrates.

“The iconic prism is instantly recognisable to fans around the world, and Henry Gray has done a remarkable job of bringing it to life with the craft and detail this band deserves.

“Their influence on music, art and culture is immeasurable, and we’re incredibly proud that The Royal Mint can play its part in preserving that legacy forever.”

Formed in London in 1965 by Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Richard Wright, and later joined by David Gilmour, Pink Floyd have attracted generations of fans.

Their albums include The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

Pink Floyd commemorative coins are available to buy from The Royal Mint from 9am on Thursday May 14, with prices starting from £18.50 for a £5 denomination brilliant uncirculated coin.

Colour versions of the coin are available for £29.50 for a £5 denomination coin.

A £200 denomination gold coin is available for £10,535, with other versions in gold and silver also available.