The Boys Season 5: 16 times the Trump satire got a little too real

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Episodes 1-7 of The Boys.

The fifth and final season of The Boys is well underway, and with that, fans of the Amazon Prime Video series will know there’s a solid helping of political satire mixed in with all the blood, guts and extremely NSFW special effects.

After all, the series – based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson – has previously poked fun at US president Donald Trump’s golden sneakers, while right-wingers have complained about the show’s ‘politics’ without immediately realising that it’s their politics which is being ridiculed in the show.

And now, with Vought director turned mind-reading supe Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) serving as vice president, there’s a whole host of fresh political comparisons to be made between the world of The Boys and the Trump administration.

We’ve rounded them up for you below…

Designating ‘the Starlighters’ a terrorist organisation

In the opening scene of the very first episode, Homelander (Antony Starr) tells a crowd of his supporters that “the Starlighters” have been designated a “terrorist organisation”, and while the name is taken from former member of The Seven turned The Boys ally Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the group has no official leadership or organisation and is more a movement.

The same can be said for Antifa, which is also without a leader, and was designated a “domestic terrorist organization” by Trump in September last year.

“Posting [memes] should be a crime”

The overpowered big bad that is Homelander has blessed us with several hilarious memes over the past four seasons, and while the cast and creators love them, the superhero himself – what with his extremely delicate ego – does not, and later in episode one, we see Homelander tell Sister Sage (Susan Hayward) that “posting [memes] should be a crime”, before being seen in his room with a decapitated Vought employee who he says “liked a couple of Starlight posts in the past”.

While not a crime under Trump’s administration, memes and the US government’s apparent dislike of ones critical of it made headlines last year when a Norwegian tourist claimed he was refused entry to the US because he had the ‘bald’ JD Vance meme saved on his phone.

US Customs and Border Protection hit back at the tourist’s claims by alleging he was denied entry for “his admitted drug use”.

And following the signing of an executive order by Trump on his first day in office relating to “protecting the United States from foreign terrorists and other national security and public safety threats”, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services says the EO requires them “to collect social media identifier(s) data on immigration forms and/or within information collection systems”.

Abolishing DEI

Jasper Savage/Prime

Yep, that’s already happened.

Trump signed an executive order “ending radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferencing” in January last year (also on his first day in office) – one which branded such programs “discriminatory”.

Indeed, another executive order signed last month reads: “My Administration has made significant progress in ending racial discrimination in American society, including so-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) activities in which employees, applicants, or contracting parties are treated differently, separated, or singled out based on their race or ethnicity, rather than treated equally and objectively based on their merit and without regard to their immutable characteristics.”

It’s not too dissimilar from comments made by Ashley in the first episode, where she shares her plans to ‘abolish DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion]’ and tells Firecracker (Valorie Curry) in an interview that “it’s racist to give people a leg up based on skin colour. Isn’t white a colour too?”

“It’s just that we’ve already purged the CIA, DOJ, FBI, FTC, FCC, EPHA, DHS, HHS and USPS”

Ashley later explains to Sage that Homelander’s expulsion of ‘Starlighters’ has already extended to multiple government agencies and departments, and we can’t be the only ones that think this mass exodus of government resources sounds incredibly similar to the cutting of government ‘waste’ by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)…

Presenting Soldier Boy with the Democratic Medal of Patriotic Freedom

Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Skipping ahead to episode three, after Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) seemingly survives the supe-killing virus at The Kix Crib at the end of episode two, the old-school superhero is reintroduced to America with considerable pomp and ceremony, including being presented with the “Democratic Medal of Patriotic Freedom”.

The closest real-life equivalent is likely the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but the buzzword-laden title may well remind you of all the awards Trump has either received or had named after him as he continues his campaign to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Homelander as God

Jasper Savage/Prime

The release of episode three also happens to be eerily timely, in that just days before we all watched Homelander have a religious experience (namely in the form of Madelyn Stillwell – the Vought boss he lasered the eyeballs off of at the end of season one – appearing to him as an angel), Trump took to Truth Social to share an AI image of him as Jesus.

Homelander viewing himself as God comes after he learns about a type of Compound V known as V1, which prevented Soldier Boy from succumbing to the supe virus in episode two, and could render him immune to the bug and potentially invincible, but who will get their hands on the rare drug first: Vought or The Boys?

Defunding public schools and giving vouchers for ‘Homelander Freedom Academies’

Courtesy of Prime

In episode four, Sister Sage is shown on the phone to the US president, offering advice as to how he can continue to fund Homelander’s extreme policies.

The supe suggests: “You defund the public schools and give vouchers for the Homelander Freedom Academies. You don’t want kids reading about gay penguins and becoming woke jihadis, do you?”

The actual US president signed an executive order on “educational freedom” in January last year, which read: “When our public education system fails such a large segment of society, it hinders our national competitiveness and devastates families and communities.

“The growing body of rigorous research demonstrates that well-designed education-freedom programs improve student achievement and cause nearby public schools to improve their performance.”

Then, in July, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law, which created “a federally funded tax credit scholarship program for elementary and secondary education”.

However, Trump’s policy has faced criticism, with concerns over what this means for public funding.

In August 2025, Patrick Cremin of the Education Law Center said: “Now the Trump administration is trying to force states to accept national vouchers that will inevitably benefit wealthy families and harm public schools.

“Expanding private school vouchers while at the same time massively cutting federal funds for public education is unconscionable.”

“What Vought’s been making us do, pulling people out of their homes, our neighbours, and sending them to God knows where. You know it’s wrong,”

Starlight’s father Rick, a cop, says this later in the episode, and we’ve already seen Teenage Kix take Starlighters out of their homes and place them in ‘freedom camps’, while filming obnoxious brand sponsorships for social media at the same time.

Of course, the real-life version of this would be the controversial and much-condemned actions being taken by agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Homelander Bible

As Homelander continues his push to become – and be seen as – God, Firecracker tried to get in his good books and persuade him to take it slow with the messaging, so as to not scare off the American people, and did so by surprising him with a copy of a Homelander-branded Bible.

And yep, Trump has been pushing his own branded Bibles recently, too.

“I was this close to convincing the FCC to pull every broadcast license but VNN”

While Trump has a strong dislike of “fake news” CNN, in the world of The Boys, VNN is the Vought-affiliated news network supportive of everything the shady superhero corporation is getting up to.

Later on in episode five, Ashley explains that she was close to having the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “pull every broadcast license” but the one channel which backs the company’s work.

Just last month, Trump’s FCC chair Brendan Carr sparked backlash when he warned broadcasters “will lose their licenses” if they do not “operate in the public interest”.

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” he tweeted.

Golden statues

It's even gotten to the point that The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke has expressed concern at some of the ways in which the show has managed to predict real-world events surrounding the US president.

In episode six, as Homelander moves to position himself as God, a golden statue of himself is seen inside the 'Democratic Church of America'.

And after a gold statue of Trump was unveiled at his golf course in Doral, Florida, Kripke responded to the news by issuing a four-word response.

"I want every boundary between church and state dissolved"

Getting comfortable in the Oval Office, Homelander instructed US president Steven Calhoun and his vice president Ashley to implement a number of measures and executive orders - from banning abortion to disbanding Congress.

At one point, Homelander says: "I want every boundary between church and state dissolved."

As if Trump posting images of himself as Jesus and the Pope weren't two strong examples of his administration blurring the lines between religion and politics, back in May 2025 he discussed the work of his faith advisers in the White House and said: "No other president allowed that.

"They said, 'separation between church and state'. I said, 'alright, let's forget about that for one time."

"Whoops, looks like another birthright citizen"

In one piece of Vought propaganda attacking Starlight - a show called American Eagle - a cowboy is seen drawing a gun on the superhero and asking: "You think you could smuggle illegals onto my land?"

As one of the immigrants is seen holding a baby in her arms, the fake Starlight says: "Whoops, looks like another birthright citizen."

It mimics Trump's attacks on birthright citizenship, which is the 14th amendment clause which states "all citizens born or naturalized in the United States ... are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside".

Speaking to NBC News' Meet the Press in December 2024, a month before being inaugurated for the second time, Trump said "we have to end it".

"Do you know, if somebody sets a foot – just a foot, one foot – on our land, congratulations, you are now a citizen of the United States of America.

"We’re gonna end that, because it’s ridiculous … if we can, through executive action. I was going to do it through executive action, but then we had to fix Covid first, to be honest with you,” he said.

The Republican then signed an executive order in January 2025 ordering department and agencies not to recognise US citizenship to individuals "when that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the person’s father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth", or "when that person’s mother’s presence in the United States was lawful but temporary, and the person’s father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth".

And just last month, Trump attended a Supreme Court hearing over the legality of his plans for birthright citizenship, in what was a first for a US president.

The Jesus VT

As Homelander continued his push to have Americans see him as God, his supporters were shown a video of Jesus taking off his barbed crown and handing it to Homelander.

We've already written about that AI Jesus post above, so we don't need to explain the parallels again here...

'The Homelander Mount'

Another part of Homelander's religious mission is the creation of a theme park called 'Homeland', and in one scene showing the plan of the site, the superhero's face is shown carved into a mountain he's calling 'The Homelander Mount'.

In August 2020, Trump claimed he "never suggested" adding his face to the presidents seen on Mount Rushmore and that it was "fake news", only to add: "Although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!"

And earlier this month, the president shared an image of himself in front of Mount Rushmore, which reignited conversation and outcry over the idea.

An annoyance at being called 'weird'

After Soldier Boy gave Homelander the V1 at the end of episode six, the latter was seen in seventh episode promising his father he could have anything he wanted as a result, only for Soldier Boy to turn around and say: "This was never gonna be a 'playing catch on the front lawn, fixing up the old Impala' bulls***"

"You're too weird," he added.

Homelander then snapped back: "Stop f***ing saying that."

In the real world, former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz made headlines during the 2024 election season for his comments about Republicans being "weird", and in August that year Trump appeared to address the criticism at a Montana rally when he said: "No we're not weird - we're very solid people."

He continued: "I think we're very - actually I think we're the opposite of weird. They're weird."

The Boys concludes on Amazon Prime Video every Wednesday.

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