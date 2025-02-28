Pitbull responds to fans turning up in bald caps as tickets for UK/EU tour released

Pitbull finally shared his reaction to fans showing up to his concerts wearing bald caps.

After releasing a string of hits throughout the 2010s, the rapper from Miami has now become an unintentional style influencer.

Mr. Worldwide AKA Mr. 305 is currently embarking on his Party After Dark world tour, which visited cities across the US in 2024 and the UK and the rest of Europe in February.

If you were travelling on the tube in London last Friday (21 February) you probably spotted crowded carriages of people wearing bald caps, tuxedos and aviator glasses on their way to the O2.

Why are people dressing up as Pitbull?

It's now tradition to dress up as as the 'I Know You Want Me' rapper when attending a show, and the trend is spreading quickly thanks to social media. Think of it like wearing green for Brat Summer or Barbiecore pink.

“Bald caps for dressing like Pitbull” is now a trending search term on TikTok. One hilarious video shows a group of women in Paris dressing up as Pitbull as they galavant around the city before attending the concert like Pitbull - it now has over 4.2 million views.

@felicitybee3 Pitbulls in Paris #girlhood ✨ @Pitbull #pitbull #pitbullsoftiktok #baldcap #timeofourlives #hotelmotelholidayinn @Alice Harvey @aurelia_alive @Bonnie

@rvmevsa All slayed, no hair left behind #pitbullamsterdam #ziggodome #pitbull #mrworldwide #partyafterdark

The 'Timber' rapper himself has made it clear he approves of people impersonating his look, as he told the crowd at London’s O2 Arena last Friday: “I wanna say a special thank you to everyone who came out here with bald caps tonight. It is amazing to see, it is amazing to feel, and I hope that when y’all put on those bald caps you feel just like I do; having a good mother-f------g time every day of my life!”

@pitbull I wanna say a special thank you to all the fans who have been coming out in bald caps on the tour so far… I highly appreciate y’all. It’s amazing to see and I hope you’re having the time of your lives, just like I am DALEE #partyafterdarktour #mrworldwide (🎥: @C + @charlotte)









The video of Pitbull's reaction was shared on his social media channels, and one fan in the comments gushed: “See, the world loves you! Sold out Europe!"

Another fan declared: “We need more shows in Europe”.

A third wrote: “OMG looks amazing.”

And a fourth commented: “Pitbull for Super Bowl 2026.”

This is not the first time we’ve seen the public express their nostalgia for the 2010s. The 2016 makeup revival with heavy concealer became a TikTok trend last year and the Tumblr aesthetic has also made a comeback in the form of a filter.

Pitbull UK Summer 2025 tour dates

If you missed out on his recent tour dates, fear not. There’s still time to grab a bald cap, some aviator glasses and a classic suit and have a fun night out with Pitbull.

Pitbull recently announced more tour dates for summer 2025.

The two new UK dates are:

8 June, 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Arena

9 June, 2025– London, O2

How to get Pitbull Party After Dark UK tour tickets

The general sale for these tickets will begin at 9am on Friday, 28 February.

Prices for seated tickets range from £59.50 – £390.20 and general admission standing will cost £104.50.

VIP packages range from £121.50 to £332.95.

An artist presale began at 9am local time on Wednesday, 26 February which could be accessed via Pitbull's official website.

Other pre-sales include the O2 Priority sale in the UK from 9am on 26 February via priority.o2.co.uk as well as a Co-op member presale from 9am on 26 February via the Co-op app.

All the new Party After Dark 2025 Tour Dates:

5 June, 2025: Dublin, 3Arena

8 June, 2025: Manchester, Co-op Live

9 June, 2025: London, The O2

12 June 2025: Paris, Accor Arena

14 June, 2025: Antwerp, Sportpaleis

15 June, 2025: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

17 June, 2025: Hamburg, Barclays Arena

18 June, 2025: Prague, O2 Arena

21 June, 2025: Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 June, 2025: Krakow, Tauron Arena

24 June, 2025: Krakow, Tauron Arena (New Show)

25 June, 2025: Berlin, Uber Arena

27 June, 2025: Copenhagen, Royal Arena

28 June, 2025: Oslo, Unity Arena

Why not read…

Charli XCX's 'Brat summer' takes over the car world with high demand for green cars

Everything you need to know about the Barbiecore fashion trend

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings