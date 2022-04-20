Guy rolls 'Hyde Park's biggest joint' in honour of 420 - and it cost £650

A guy and his massive joint are going viral for being the 'biggest' in London's Hyde Park on 4/20 - the celebratory day when weed lovers gather to smoke.

The owner, Theo, and his friend paid around £650 for the drugs to make it as they proudly showed it off to the cameras.

"This is 100 grams of pure weed," he told attendee, Jacob Phillips. "It took me like six hours just to grind up."

"Had to be done...Hyde Park...it's the biggest zoot I've seen yet."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.