Pilot announces to passengers that he just avoided a disastrous collision mid-flight

A commercial pilot made an onboard announcement explaining to passengers that he just prevented them from a mid-air collision with another plane .

The pilot revealed to his passengers that he had prevented them from being involved in a terrifying incident during an announcement.

It took place on 18 July when a commercial plane that was approaching Minot, North Dakota, came close to a military Air Force B-52 bomber plane.

The Delta pilot announced that he was forced to perform an “aggressive” go-around manoeuvre to avoid a collision with the other plane.

“In front of you on the right-hand side, you probably saw the airplane sort of coming at us. Nobody told us about it, and so we continued,” the pilot said.

He explained that the airplane was reliant on visuals from air traffic control because there was no radar at that particular airport.

The pilot explained: “I looked over and saw the airplane that was kind of coming on a converging course with us. So, given his speed, it was a military [plane]. I don’t know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us, I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it.

“So sorry about the aggressive maneuver. It caught me by surprise. This is not normal at all,” he continued. “Long story short, it was not fun, but I do apologise for it.”

On Instagram, someone wrote: “Pilot literally saved the lives of everyone on board. Well done and well explained.”

Another said: “Thank god the air pilot knows how to make an executive decision!!! He saved them all.”

Someone else wrote: “My heart goes out to the pilot. That is too much pressure.”

