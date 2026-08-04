Princess Eugenie gives birth to daughter in Portugal

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have announced the birth of their third child – a daughter.

The couple’s latest addition to their family was born on Monday at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, weighing 6lb 9oz, and mother and baby are said to be doing well.

The birth is a rare occasion where a member of the royal family has been born overseas, with Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank having a home and other connections in Portugal.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have become parents to a daughter born in Lisbon, Portugal (Jack Brooksbank/Buckingham Palace/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jack Brooksbank

In a statement Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.

“The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family were delighted to be informed of the news.”