Just ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, the US men's soccer team has changed the red stripes on its badge to rainbow stripes inside their training facility and media workroom.

The rainbow stripes, also the color of the Pride flag, signify the US's support of the LGBTQ+ community as they gear up to play in Qatar, where same-sex relationships are illegal.

The redesign is part of the "Be The Change" campaign that the team started in 2020.

The rainbow badge is not new and has been used by US Soccer on numerous occasions before the World Cup games.

It will not be worn on the field by the team during the games but featured around the US soccer team, like the media area.

While many praised the US men's soccer team for standing with the LGBTQ+ community, some right-wingers mocked the campaign.



Jayme Chandler Franklin, founder of right-wing publication The Conservateur, tweeted, "Why must everything now be about the LGBTQ community? Can’t we show “solidarity” for all Americans cheering on Team USA? There’s nothing more inclusive than the 🇺🇸 flag."

Trump supporter and journalist Miranda Devine wrote, "Qatar will be impressed."

Controversial right-wing Twitter account LibsofTikTok responded to the announcement with a clown emoji.

Conservative talk show host Steve Deace wrote, "As if I needed another reason to hate this wretched and boring turd world country sport."

Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain asked, "So…are we homophobic if we believe the national colors should remain red, white and blue?"

But US Soccer stands behind the badge redesign.

"Our rainbow badge has an important and consistent role in the identity of US Soccer," US Soccer spokesman Neil Buethe told Reuters.



"As part of our approach for any match or event, we include rainbow branding to support and embrace the LGBTQ community, as well as to promote a spirit of inclusiveness and welcoming to all fans across the globe."

"As a result, locations that we will manage and operate at the FIFA World Cup, such as the team hotel, media areas, and parties, will feature both traditional and rainbow US Soccer branding," Buethe added.

