Over the years, The Queen has built a reputation for being reserved and unwaveringly dedicated to the throne and her country.

Every now and then, however, the public get a glimpse of her private side that's full of humor and delight. Simply put, The Queen is a jokester and people also enjoy being let in on the joke when they can.

According to MyLondon, The Queen was previously told a R-Rated joke that left her in stitches.

The joke, apparently, was so inappropriate, one person on her staff actually attempted to stop her from hearing the crude nature of it. The joke is said to have been made by Sir Donald Gosling, former Chairman of National Car Parks, during a naval ceremony.

An insider familiar with the situation detailed the events, explaining that the Queen would "relish seeing Don because she would know he always had a fresh supply of jokes." Gosling, however, is said to be known for his "sense of humour" being "pretty salty."

On this particular occasion, Gosling was seated a seat away from the queen, with Labour Defence Secretary Fred Mulley in between them.

The source said of the day: "Don was in full flow telling her his latest joke - involving a horse trainer giving Viagra to a runner in the 2.30 at Newton Abbott when the Minister 'put up his hand' and stopped Don, obviously thinking the Queen shouldn’t be exposed to such ribaldry."

Though Mulley was trying to spare the royal from the inappropriate joke, it apparently made Her Majesty 'furious' that it was interrupted and she is said to have "berated poor Mulley for ruining the joke."



"She made Don tell the whole joke all over again, and shrieked with laughter at the punchline, which was about the horse winning against stiff competition, or something like that.”

Now you know, don't come between the Queen and a good joke.

