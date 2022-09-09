What the Queen said when a clueless American hiker asked if she had ‘met her'

Her Majesty The Queen's former bodyguard is remembering the time an American hiker asked her if she'd met the Queen, and she cracked a joke.

Richard Griffin and the royal got talking to the tourists while on a walk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when they popped the question.

“Quick as a flash she said: ‘I haven’t, but Dick here meets her regularly’", he joked.

When the tourists asked what she was like, he responded: "oh, she can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humour."

