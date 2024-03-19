Another Royal Family photo is found to have been edited by Kate Middleton and it features the late Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren.

A photo released by Kensington Palace on the UK’s Mother’s Day (10 March) infamously sparked unprecedented scenes as news agencies withdrew the image after finding several inconsistencies within it.

The picture of Middleton with her children was found to have been edited and what followed was an apology, allegedly from The Princess of Wales herself, explaining that she is an “amateur photographer” who likes to “experiment with editing”.

With added scrutiny on Royal images released to the press, another of Middleton’s images has been “digitally altered” according to the Getty Images photo agency.

Middleton reportedly took the image in August 2022, of the Queen, sitting on a green sofa, surrounded by 10 of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Balmoral.

It was later released by Buckingham Palace on 21 April 2023, the day the Queen would have turned 97.

Getty Images has since attached a new editor’s note to the photo, saying it “has been digitally enhanced at source”. It comes as the photo agency re-examined all the Royal images in light of the Mother’s Day photo scandal.

On the green sofa, one of the buttons appeared to be misaligned, while a patch of black was spotted behind Prince George’s head where the pattern of his cousin’s dress should have been behind him.

The plaid on a portion of the Queen’s tartan skirt does not appear to line up, suggesting it may have been cut and placed into position.

Phil Chetwynd, the global news director at AFP (Agence France-Presse), said that Kensington Palace is no longer a “trusted source”.

