US president Donald Trump has been accused of “ruining” the New York Knicks basketball team’s NBA finals after major changes are announced due to his attendance.

On Monday (8 June), the New York Knicks will play in game three of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. It will be the first game of the series, which they lead 2-0, to be held on their home court at Madison Square Garden .

Trump is scheduled to attend the game and as a reported consequence, all Game 3 watch parties that were due to take place outside Madison Square Garden have been cancelled.

According to an NYPD statement , the police force said: “There will be no watch party outside MSG. This decision was made in coordination with the Secret Service. There will be watch parties at other locations.”

In addition, those with tickets for the game have been asked to arrive at least two hours early to allow time for “TSA-style screening procedures” and there is a strict no-bag policy in place.

The announcements have left New Yorkers livid, with many suggesting Trump’s attendance is “ruining” their finals run.

“So Trump decided to just show up and ruin the NBA Finals for everyone? It’s like he couldn’t stand the thought of the country paying attention to anything other than him,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Trump always goes out of his way to ruin everything for everyone but himself.”

Someone else commented: “Asked to show up 2 hours before the game like it’s the airport.”

“Trump is a vibe killer,” another said.

People had even more to say about the cancellation of watch parties outside the stadium.

“It’s such a perfect metaphor to have something that gives joy to tens of thousands get ruined by one Republican billionaire a**hole,” someone argued.

Someone else pointed out: “No one can afford anything but they were going to get free watch parties outside of the center regardless of their income, and now the person who is the cause of that economic suffering is going to the Knicks game.”

Another said: “The city has been on an epic run of positive vibes because of the Knicks and now Trump is coming to completely ruin everything.”

“Everything he does is so tone deaf bro nobody in New York actually likes you and you're ruining a once in a generation event to make it about yourself,” another argued.

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