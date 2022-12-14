The RMT Union owned Piers Morgan with one simple question

Piers Morgan has got into another Twitter spat, and this time he's bickering with the RMT.

The union is currently striking over pay and conditions over numerous dates in December and January and many have criticised them for doing so because of the disruption they will cause over the Christmas period.

RMT boss Mick Lynch has even earned the nickname Mick Grinch and faced run-ins with Richard Madeley and others in interviews on Tuesday morning.

With that in mind, Morgan took to social media to grumble, saying: "Mick ‘The Grinch’ Lynch is beginning to believe his own over-hyped bullis**t. Loves being a media star, so has zero incentive to resolve the strikes as that would deprive him of the TV oxygen he craves."

The RMT didn't take it lying down and responded: "Alexa, what’s the definition of hypocrisy?"

So Morgan said: "Tell Media Mick to come on my show tonight, and stop bottling it."

But it was the RMT who had the last laugh, saying: "Why, have you got some more hard-hitting revelations about his Facebook profile pic?"









When Lynch was interviewed by Morgan in the summer, the journalist questioned him about his Facebook pic because it was a Thunderbirds baddie.

He really thought he had uncovered the union bosses' dark side but it was obviously just a bit of boomer banter and Morgan didn't, for some reason, receive a Pulitzer prize for his soft-hitting question.

Better luck next time, Morgan.

