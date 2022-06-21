Grant Shapps admits he hasn't met with RMT as it's 'red herring'

Grant Shapps has admitted he doesn't join union negotiations as it could be seen as a "red herring".

Millions are impacted by train strikes this week, and the transport secretary appeared on BBC Breakfast to plead his case.

"I write to them but I don't typically speak to them," he said.

RMT, who organised this week's strike action quote-Tweeted the clip arguing 'It is not a red herring Transport Secretary, it is literally your job!'

Shapps says just 20% of trains are thought to be running.

