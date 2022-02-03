We thought nothing could get more embarrassing than Rudy Giuliani’s appearance at the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, but it looks like he’s somehow managed to top it.

One of the most unlikely moments in the history of The Masked Singer US saw the politician revealed live on stage last week, and it didn't exactly go according to plan.

According to Deadline, the 77-year-old was unmasked during the recording for the first episode of the upcoming series.

He got quite the reaction from judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, with reports claiming the pair both “left the stage in protest” after seeing his identity revealed.

Rudy Giuliani's unmasking didn't go down too well Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage though after the politician sparked a very mixed reaction after revealing his identity to the crowd.

Details about Giuliani’s outfit and performance have yet to be reported, so viewers will have to wait until the new season airs in the US on March 9th to witness it for themselves.



We do know that the new season has the theme 'The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly' – and we can only imagine which of those categories Giuliani falls into.

It’s not the first time a controversial Republican figure has appeared on The Masked Singer, either.

The Masked Singer US returns next month FOX

Back in 2020, fans will remember that former Alaska governor Sarah Palin performed as Bear and was unmasked after performing Sir Mix-A-Lot's Baby Got Back.

Giuliani has seen quite the spiral of decline over the last 20 years, having been named Time’s Person of the Year for his efforts as mayor of New York City in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.

It wasn’t that long ago that he was claiming the 2020 election had been stolen from Donald Trump during one of the most bizarre moments in US electoral history outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.