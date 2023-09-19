Russell Brand likes bizarre Phillip Schofield tweet following allegations

Russell Brand has been silent on social media since allegations were made against him over the weekend, but he has liked one bizarre tweet featuring a GIF of Phillip Schofield.

Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse by four women.

In a video uploaded to the comedian's social media platforms on Friday night (September 15) before the allegations were made public, Brand said he "absolutely refute[s]" the claims made towards him. He told viewers that all relationships he had were "absolutely always consensual".

The allegations were documented in Saturday’s Dispatches programme on Channel 4.

Since then, Brand has liked a tweet from an X/Twitter user which features the Dispatches hashtag and a GIF of Schofield. The only words in the post are 'If only.'

Ex-This Morning star Schofield faced online and media scrutiny over an affair with a younger male colleague earlier this year.

In May, the broadcaster quit ITV before later issuing a statement via the Daily Mail in which he confirmed he had a “consensual on-off relationship” with the individual which was “unwise, but not illegal”.



Brand has not spoken further since posting a video before the allegations were made public.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013, while Brand was presenting shows for the BBC and Channel 4. Brand has vehemently denied all allegations, saying all of his relationships have been consensual.

Meanwhile, YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Brand’s channel for “violating our Creator Responsibility policy”, the Google-owned company said.

indy100 has contacted Russell Brand for comment.

