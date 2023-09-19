Russell Brand’s downfall was never going to be a fall from grace because he was proudly ungraceful to begin with.

The loud-mouthed comic has built a career on being uncouth, uncontrollable and unapologetic, and even though platforms are being torn from under his feet, he clearly won’t be silenced.

This is thanks to the die-hard fanbase he’s assembled by becoming a “mainstream media”-basher and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories.

But whilst the likes of Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson have been quick to offer Brand their support, other celebrities are admitting that the allegations against him confirm their long-held suspicions.

Now, indy100 is here to keep you updated on all the high-profile figures who are pledging their allegiance to the disgraced 48-year-old, all of those who have spoken out against him in the past, and all of those who are shouting from the rooftops now.

Daniel Sloss standup clip recirculates as he's praised for speaking out against Russell Brand Comedian Daniel Sloss is being praised by viewers after he spoke out against Russell Brand in a joint investigation from Channel 4 and The Times. During the 'Dispatches' programme, it was revealed that comedians who worked in the industry at the same time as Brand were contacted, but only one was willing to speak on camera. That comedian was Daniel Sloss. As Sloss, 33, sits down to talk to an off-screen interviewer, he says: "This is scary, this is intimidating, and if I'm scared of this, and there's almost no consequences to me, what do people who have suffered, and been subject to, his alleged behaviours, how must they feel?"

Read more here

