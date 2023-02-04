Teacher fired for having OnlyFans reveals her 'revenge' on friend who exposed her

A teacher, who landed herself in hot water for filming OnlyFans content in the classroom, has now said she plans to get "revenge" on the woman who exposed her.

Samantha Peer (also known by her alias Khloe Karter) made headlines last year for losing her job as a science teacher over the NSFW content. Not only was she fired from her position as a science teacher, but she was also banned from the adult platform for filming in a public place.

The mum-of-two addressed the situation in November through a YouTube video. She said: "I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough."

Peer's husband, Dillion was also a teacher who worked at Nautilus Elementary where he taught fourth grade. He was reportedly fired after being seen in videos on the OnlyFans account.

Despite making a substantial amount of money from other platforms, Peer seemingly isn't over the betrayal from her former friend.

Peer wrote: "In November, a family friend decided to expose my identity to national news. This morning, I realized her husband and I workout at the same time in the morning karma is coming you f***ing c***".

Her followers were quick to assume she planned on getting with her former friend's husband – but Peer insisted this wasn't the case.

In a follow-up tweet, the ex-teacher revealed: "My revenge was to buy her sh*tty food truck when she goes out of business," adding that she plans to "host a shooting party in the desert with it."

Peer previously opened up about safety concerns after being fired from her job and banned from OnlyFans.

At the time, she said it was "not safe" to leave her house after receiving threats from people "to come after me, to show up to my house, to go after my four-year-old and seven-year-old."

She added: "I have never asked for sympathy, I just want to move on with my life, this is not where I wanted to be and hurts every day".

