A science teacher, fired for creating OnlyFans content in the classroom, has now been banned from the platform altogether.

Samantha Peer lost her job at Thunderbolt Middle School in Arizona when students reportedly discovered and shared the link to her OnlyFans page.

Peer has since addressed the incident and apologised in a YouTube video. She explained that she only turned to the adult subscription site to help her financial situation and allow her to spend more time with her two children.

She has now revealed in a tweet that the platform has removed the accounts. Peer wrote: "So it seems Onlyfans deactivated both accounts (refunded all customers/subscribers) and is blocking me from making new accounts where should I set up next?"

While it's currently unclear why OnlyFans removed Peer's accounts, their Acceptable Use Policy says that users should not "record in or broadcast from a public place where members of the public are reasonably likely to see the activities being performed."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a statement sent to parents, Lake Havasu Unified School District said: "It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology."

Peer recently said in a YouTube video: "My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough."

Peer's husband, Dillion Peer, is also a teacher who worked at Nautilus Elementary, where he taught fourth grade. He was also fired after he was reportedly seen in videos on the OnlyFans account.

Indy100 reached out to OnlyFans for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





