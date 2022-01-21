Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, who among other conservatives has consistently supported Trump, sent a five-point email to former President Donald Trump's team after his election loss - which appeared to be completely ignored.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol released more text messages from Hannity on Thursday.

In a document posted online, the committee said: "Mr Hannity's texts to both the White House and Chief of Staff and White House Secretary describe his communications with the President. First, on January 7, Mr. Hannity texted Ms. McEnany, laying out a five point approach for conversations with President Trump," it added before mentioning only two of Hannity's points.

1- No more election talk.

2- Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit."

Kayleigh McEnany, a current Fox host and the former Trump press secretary, seemed to co-sign Hannity's recommendations and is quoted saying, "Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce."

Despite Hannity's points of suggestion Trump has repeatedly spoken about a “rigged” and “stolen election" of 2020.

Hannity had also tried to encourage the former commander-in-chief to stay away from some of the more fringe conservative figures as further expressed in the letter in his conversation with McEnany.

"Key now. No more crazy people," Hannity said.

"Yes 100 per cent," McEnany responded.

However, Trump continued to meet and associate with people such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell who last visited the White House on January 15, 2021.

The January committee continues to reveal his emails with the Trump White House in an apparent attempt to show that many Trump supporters criticized the former president's behavior in private, even if they defended him publicly.



