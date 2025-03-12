Real owner of Carrie Bradshaw's New York apartment hits out at tourists

New York has long been a favorite backdrop for TV fans, with many iconic shows set in the Big Apple. From Friends to Sex and the City, these series have inspired dedicated walking tours where fans can visit famous landmarks, including the Friends apartment and, of course, the home of Carrie Bradshaw.

However, there's seemingly a key detail that many visitors often overlook: these locations are primarily used for exterior shots, while the bulk of filming happens in Hollywood studios. Not to mention, real people actually live in these buildings, which can make the constant stream of tourists frustrating.

So when the real owner of Carrie's apartment recently went viral for calmly asking fans to be more respectful, many viewers sided with him – and rightfully so.

Although Carrie Bradshaw's character calls the Upper East Side home on Sex and the City, the iconic brownstone townhouse is actually located in the West Village.

"I try not to do this, but sometimes people cross a line," the owner said from the top of the stairs.

"Have a great visit, but remember this is not an empty home. It’s a private home… it’s not Carrie’s… it’s mine," he continued.





It didn't take long for thousands of people to chime in on the action, with one local writing: "He’s a beautiful person, there’s a donation box at the front steps. Take a photo, donate money…it goes to an animal charity."

Another humoured: "'It’s not Carrie’s, it’s mine!' Slay."

A third said he shouldn't even have to explain, adding: "That's his home."

Meanwhile, a fourth joked: "I would be beyond frustrated if I were him and probably standing at the window ready to drop stuff on people who cross that literal boundary he put up."

