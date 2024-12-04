The biggest day for music fans, and memes, has arrived as the hotly anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2024 starts its rollout across platforms.

Spotify first launched the music round-up in 2015 with the 'Year in Music' feature which gave users a glimpse into their music taste from the 12 months prior.

The company then rebranded it to 'Spotify Wrapped' in 2016 which has become a talking point ever since.

The trends from this year's recap saw Taylor Swift named as the biggest artist, followed by Drake, Kanye West, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, Travis Scott and Noah Kahan make up the top 10.

Elsewhere, 'Stick Season' by Noah Kahan is the most popular song of the year, followed by 'Espresso' by Sabrina Carpenter and 'Beautiful Things' by Benson Boone.

From music wars to 'perfect playlists' and people taking it a little too seriously, here are the funniest Spotify Wrapped 2024 memes so far:

























































To join in on the fun, all you need to do to access your Spotify Wrapped is:

Be a Spotify user, of course Ensure the app is updated to the latest update Open the app, a pop-up should appear If not, go to the 'Home' section of the app or follow this link to the Spotify Wrapped page

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.