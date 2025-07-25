Ironmouse VShojo drama explained: Company CEO shares new statement

After popular VTuber Ironmouse confirmed she left her own company VShojo, alleging she is "owed a significant amount of funds" and that it also owes a charity which is "the reason why [she's] here today ... more than half a million dollars", its CEO has said the American talent agency is shutting down completely.

VTubers are streamers that use a virtual avatar created using computer graphics and Ironmouse is one of the most popular content creators outright; she is currently the third most subscribed streamer of all on Twitch.

Ironmouse started streaming to make friends online as she has common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), an immune disorder that can leave her bedridden making it difficult for her to meet people.

The Puerto Rican's online presence boomed and she regularly streams herself chatting or playing games.

Ironmouse co-founded VShojo, an agency that promotes VTubers specifically, but she confirmed in a YouTube video she left the company, alleging the company owes her, as well as a charity very close to her, a lot of money.

In a YouTube video, Ironmouse said: "I am leaving VShojo. Unfortunately, I recently found out that in the past couple of months, I have been misled by VShojo.

"With the information I currently have, I believe I am owed a significant amount of funds which I have not been paid.

"Most importantly, the thing that hurts me the most is the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which is the most important charity to me and [is] also the reason why I'm here today, is owed half a million dollars from VShojo."

Ironmouse said a "legal procedure" is underway.

Later in the video, Ironmouse said during a Subathon, "we raised $515,000 for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and I asked VShojo to make the donation on my behalf but unfortunately, still a year later, VShojo has not paid the charity".

Sounding increasingly upset, she added: "This entire situation has broken me. I just wanted to do something good and to give back to a community that helped me but unfortunately, that's not the case."

Following this, a number of VTubers associated with VShojo removed any mention of the company from their social media accounts and spoke out about Ironmouse's claims.

Michi Mochievee said: "I'm sorry... I legally can't say anything yet rn but I'm just honestly so tired... Please support mousey, she's such an amazing person please take care of yourselves, you guys matter so much, at least to me and please do tell the people you love that you love them."

Henya the Genius said: "I will be streaming and explaining my situation and my future plans."

Haruka Karibu posted: "I'm tired."

Since then, the CEO of VShojo has confirmed the agency will be shutting for good in a statement posted on X / Twitter.

The statement from Gunrun, whose real name is Justin Ignacio, said: "I've mismanaged the company into the situation you're all witnessing.

"I am sharing the difficult news that VShojo is shutting down and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us to this point.

"I've been doing everything I can to fundraise and right the ship these past few months but despite my efforts, we are in a worse position and those I care about are now paying the price.

"Eventually, we ran out of money.

"Additionally, I acknowledge that some of the money spent by the company was raised in connection with talent activity, which I later learned was intended for a charitable initiative.

"At the time, we were working hard to raise additional capital investment to cover our costs and I firmly believed, based on the information available to us, that we would be able to do so and cover all expenses.

"We were unsuccessful in our fundraising efforts. I made the decision to pursue funding and I own its consequences.

"I am deeply sorry to all the talents, staff, friends and community members who believed in our brand. You did not deserve this."

