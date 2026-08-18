2026 will fondly be remembered as the summer of being outside, not least thanks to World Cup fever, balmy, drawn-out evenings, and festival line-ups that left us with little excuse to sit it out on the sofa.

And, with Glastonbury noticeably absent from this year's offering, music lovers have been looking further afield for their fix of global artists, like-minded communities, and the opportunity to dance until sunrise.

Seeking a trip that would blend the feeling of being on holiday with the typical festival experience, I found myself turning to Budapest's Sziget - a staple of Europe's music calendar - welcoming close to 360,000 attendees from 110 countries, making it almost twice the size of the UK's biggest festival by attendance.

This year's lineup welcomed major artists from all corners of the world, including Zara Larsson, Bring Me The Horizon, Skrillex, SOMBR, and Lewis Capaldi to its main stage - one of 60 across the site.

Unlike other festivals, Sziget is its own island that operates as a miniature city - known as the Island of Freedom - conveniently located just a 10-minute metro ride outside of Budapest's bustling city centre, and just a two-hour flight from the UK.

Sziget

2026 marked the first Sziget since the festival returned to Hungarian ownership, with Hungarians representing more than half of this year's visitors. However, it has a growing international audience including strong representation from the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK, meaning a familiar voice is never far away.

This year, the five-day festival also expanded by two more days, allowing guests more time to explore the many nooks of its 266 acres.

While camping is encouraged (there are designated 'zones' based on the type of experience you want - whether meeting new friends, the familiarity of people from your home country, or a more luxury stay), like for many 'szitizens', a hotel was admittedly more my speed. It allowed for a brief escape from the immense dust produced in the 32-degree heat (although my Shark ChillPill certainly did the trick), and the opportunity to explore Budapest during the daytime.

Coming in and out of the site, often at decidedly unfavourable hours, also allowed us to truly appreciate something Europe seems to get right every time: convenience.

Trains run around the clock, taxis are within touching distance of the entrance, and your festival wristband doubles as a wallet, which can be topped up around the site to pay for food and drinks without the fear of losing your bank card.

Some sound advice would be to get familiar with the currency (Hungarian Forint) - I'd also learn the hard way that it's very much on par with most other festivals in terms of cost, and operates pre and post-6pm pricing.

Sziget

I'll admit that unlike other festivals, where Sziget shines is in its VIP offering. Some may argue that every festival experience should be equal, but the convenience of shorter bathroom lines, premium views across the stages, and relaxed bar areas won me over this time.

For 2026, VIP was priced at €619 for the full week, compared with €309 for GA, or could be added as an upgrade to individual day tickets from €50.

While the main stage never got overcrowded (as it would turn out, Europeans are far more chilled about where they stand than UK crowds), the elevation of the VIP platform always ensured the best views in the house and an undeniably infectious atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Bolt Night Stage, which welcomed Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, and Sub Focus among its DJs, became a permanent fixture in my late-night schedule, with VIP access allowing direct access behind the booth to party with some of my favourite artists.

What's more, Sziget offers the flexibility that many others don't - passes are sold for individual days, three days, or the full festival, meaning that you can be more selective about arriving in time for who you want to see.

It's also completely genre-transcending in terms of line-up, spanning everything from mainstream pop, to rock, dance, and hip-hop. Personal highlights included an ethereal sundown set from headliner Florence and the Machine, a show-stopping, nostalgic final evening set from Skrillex, and an immense gathering of UK music lovers heading to see Skepta.





Sziget

Between the music, it's better to not have a plan, as you'll likely find yourself lost down a rabbit hole of 'if you know, you know' secret bars (one of which was hidden behind an unassuming living room), or will have stumbled across one of the many roaming street performances.

But, above all, what really won me over was its people.

It can be so easy to get caught up with the group you arrived with and forget to look beyond it. At Sziget, the opposite couldn't be more true.

At every turn, Szitizens from different corners of the world would strike up conversations, dance until dawn, and even take us on the side quests we never would have otherwise uncovered. Little did they know that they were shaping the times we'd be talking about long after we'd headed home.

In a world so consumed by digital technology and social etiquette, finding genuine connection with strangers again in the most unusual of circumstances was undeniably refreshing.

Although I left Sziget as I would any other festival - tired, depleted, and a little worse-for-wear - I'll admit that I now understand why it was quietly gatekept for so long.

The line-up might have got me through the gates, but it's everything that happens once you're amongst it that will make Sziget a difficult one to forget.

You can now pre-register for Super Early Bird tickets, available on the website here. Tickets go on sale on 24th August and are running until August 27th 10pm (CET).

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