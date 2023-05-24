Why has Target removed some of its LGBTQ products?

American retailer Target is removing some items from its LGBTQ Pride Collection after seeing "volatile circumstances" in some of its stores.

The company said the move to remove products including "love is love" t-shirts and "gender fluid" mugs would protect employees from threats and confrontations in certain stores.

"Since introducing this year's collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work," Target said in a statement.

"Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the centre of the most significant confrontational behaviour."

A spokesperson said there has been an increase in incidents of Pride merchandise being thrown on the floor.

The products Target is withdrawing are being removed from all its US stores and its website, the spokesperson told Reuters news agency.

Reacting to the news, many people slammed the retailer for what they said was giving in to pressure.

These kinds of arguments shouldn't have to happen in 2023.

