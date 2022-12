The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the first time she was publicly confronted over her 'diva' behaviour in the latest installment of the 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix documentary.

She recalled being on a public engagement in Liverpool, when a woman told her that 'what she had done' to father, Thomas Markle, 'wasn't right'.

"I'd still been under the delusion that if it was in a tabloid, that no one believed it", she says.

