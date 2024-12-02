Here's how you can see Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour for $15 this week

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to an end on 8 December after 149 shows spanning five continents, however, for those lucky enough to be in Vancouver, British Columbia for the final three shows - you could be able to grab a bargain.

While fans have taken planes and trains across the globe, camped out, and spent thousands to get their hands on the sell-out tickets, a new type of ticket has been released for the shows at the B.C. Place Stadium, and they cost just $15 CAD (£8.41).

Available across the three-night stint from 6 - 8 December, the tickets were quietly added to the show's Ticketmaster page last week, over 380 days after the original sale - and it didn't take fans long to notice.

While it may sound like a bargain, however, there is a catch.

Getty Images

The 'no stage view' seats are exactly as they sound - they're situated directly behind the stage, making it a listening-only experience. While other 'restricted view' seats have caused controversy after they only allowed Swifties to catch mere glimpses of the singer, these seats won't let you see, well, anything.

Some fans have accused the singer of 'cash-grabbing' with the seats, while others are happy that more people will be able to go and live the atmosphere and trade bracelets, even if they can't see the stage.

The $15 seats are situated directly behind the stage, meaning fans won't get to see the singer Ticketmaster

"I would be sooooooooo happy just to be there and listen to her voice and vibe with fellow Swifties. This is the bestest offer I have ever seen in my entire life", one fan wrote on X.

Another added: "15 dollars isn’t that bad for behind the stage. Some people paid 50 dollars to park their car outside and listen from the sidewalk."

However, one fan pointed out that it would appear resellers had already got hold of many of the cheaper tickets, with some seen to be relisted on third-party websites for as much as $2,035 CAD (£1,140).

Some would argue that it's hardly surprising, given that this could be one of the final chances to hear 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) roared by 55,000 fans collectively.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.